On Modi govt's inauguration, mercury in Delhi likely to hit 44 deg C

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Narendra Modi will take oath for a second term as prime minister on one of the hottest days of the month with the weatherman predicting that the mercury in the national capital could touch the 44-degree Celsius mark on Thursday. The city recorded the maximum temperature at 43.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a Met official said, adding the mercury may rise further in the coming days.The minimum was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, and humidity levels were between 19 and 53 per cent.According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital Wednesday recorded the air quality in the "moderate" category at 186, with PM10, ozone and PM2.5 being the major pollutants. The official said heat wave conditions will prevail in a few pockets of the city on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be between 44 and 25 degrees Celsius.India Meteorological Department's regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastav said heat wave conditions will prevail in Delhi over the next four-five days with the mercury soaring to 45-46 degrees Celsius. PTI GVS SOMSOM