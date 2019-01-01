On New Year, Delhi Vidhan Sabha gets solar power

New Delhi, Jan 1(PTI) A 100 KW solar photo voltaic panel installed atop the Delhi Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated Tuesday by power minister Satyendar Jain.The solar panel, installed at a cost of Rs 7.35 lakh, will help save Rs 10 lakh per annum of the Assembly's power bill. The solar plant has a lifespan of 25 years.Speaker of the House, Ram Niwas Goel, and MLAs were present on the occasion.Jain also inaugurated a rain water harvesting system in the Assembly complex. The project has cost Rs 36 lakh.The Speaker said the second phase 100 KW solar panel will be installed in Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises soon. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM