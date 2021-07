Dehradun, Apr 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old Home Guard jawan on poll duty in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand died from cardiac arrest Thursday, police said.Dharampal, who hailed from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, suffered a cardiac arrest while he was on election duty, they said.A postmortem is being conducted and his family has been informed, they added. PTI ALM TIRTIR