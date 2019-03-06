On Women’s Day, Prega News Urges You to Extend the Care Prega News released a New Video Across Digital Media for its Women's Day Campaign

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)The phase of pregnancy might be mired in a thousand struggles, but it is up to the loved ones around the expecting mother, who make it seem like a breeze. Prega News, with its myriad campaigns, has been known to raise the right issues around motherhood and strike the right chord with its audience. For the upcoming Women's Day, Prega News launched a thoughtful video campaign on Digital media recently - #YourSecondHome. The video campaign #YourSecondHome strives to invoke a sense of empathy among its audience and urges them to help those expecting mothers who have helped in making their homes a better place to live in. The video features a regular day in a regular household where the woman of the house treats her househelp a little differently, from other days. Towards the end, the househelp who clearly seemed hurt by the owner's demeanour realizes the compassion and kindness behind it all. Do watch the video here to see for yourself. http://bit.ly/2XAhCW7. The brand also took a step forward in the direction of providing sufficient help to expecting domestic helps by creating a unique site, wherein anyone who has a pregnant housemaid can sign up to help them. Check out the site and register to help too http://bit.ly/2TrU1Yx. Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, said that, Prega News is not just a category leader, but also the thought leader. In the past, we have struck a chord with our consumers through our forward thinking. The third chapter of our campaign not only continues the legacy forward, but also raises an important issue. Domestic helps are often neglected during their pregnancy. Its time we stop turning a blind eye towards them and help make this phase of Motherhood more beautiful and comfortable for these women." About Prega NewsPrega News is a One Step Urine HCG Pregnancy Test card marketed by Mankind Pharmaceuticals. A widely used product, the brand is credited with undertaking several thought provoking initiatives in the arena of Motherhood. The current campaign for Women's Day is the 3rd Phase of their pre-existing initiative #YourSecondHome. For more information, please visit www.Prega News.com; www.facebook.com/Prega News. Image:Prega News - #YourSecondHome Video: Women's Day 2019 #YourSecondHome: An initiative by PregaNews PWRPWR