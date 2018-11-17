One arrested, 2 nabbed for killing doctor during robbery bid

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) One person was arrested and two others apprehended for allegedly killing a 57-year-old doctor at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area during a robbery, police said Friday. The arrested accused was a resident of Bhalaswa Dairy, the police said, adding that they were verifying his age to ascertain if he was a minor. The other two accused, aged about 19 years, were nabbed Friday night and they were residents of Jahangirpuri, a senior police officer said. The body of Mukim Ahmad Iqbal was found Monday morning, a month before his daughter's wedding, and valuables worth lakhs of rupees were missing from his residence. During interrogation, the arrested accused told the police that the three had killed him during the robbery. They had planned to loot the house as they were aware about the wedding to be held on December 9, the officer added. The body was handed over to family members after an autopsy Tuesday, the police said. Though were no external injury marks on the body, it was suspected that he was smothered to death, they said. The CCTV footage that had been collected was not very clear, they said. "His daughter, who is a guest teacher at a school, used to leave the door of the house open when she would leave for work. It is suspected that the accused knew there were valuables in the house and they entered after she left," said the officer. The police had said around Rs 4-5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh was missing from the house. Further investigation into the case was underway, the officer added. PTI AMP AAR