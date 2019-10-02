One arrested for conducting illegal sex determination test in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 2 (PTI) One person was arrested for allegedly conducting an illegal sex determination test in Shamli district's Kairana town, police said on Wednesday. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC against five people and one of the them was arrested on Tuesday, SHO Yashpal Sharma said. A search was underway to nab other accused, he added. PTI CORR SNESNE