One arrested for killing man in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 50-year-old factory worker after robbing him in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area, police said on Monday.The accused has been identified as Mithun, they said.Mithun and his three accomplices allegedly shot dead Vinod Garg, who worked as a commission agent at a factory in Lawrence Road, on December 26.Mother of one the other three accused, Uma Devi, has also been arrested for sheltering them. The three are absconding, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.He said police teams are looking for the remaining accused.Garg, a resident of Rohini Sector-6, was headed home on his scooter when the incident took place at the Lawrence Road underpass, Khan said.The accused tried to rob Garg and panicked when he raised an alarm. They fired to intimidate him but the bullet hit the 50-year-old, the police had said.Garg was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Khan said.The accused had fled with Garg's bag, which had around Rs 3,000 cash, he said.