One dead, 2 hurt as truck falls off central Delhi flyover

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a truck they were travelling in fell off a flyover in central Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The truck driver, Jallaluddin, a resident of Mewat district in Haryana, died on the spot while Sarukh and Wazid, who were on their way to Azadpur market from Maharashtra, suffered injuries, police said. "Police were informed at around 2 am about the accident that occurred near Ring Road bypass flyover. We had to use gas cutters to take out the three persons trapped inside the truck," a senior police officer said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Jallaluddin was declared brought dead while the other two are undergoing treatment, police said. "During initial investigation, it surfaced that the truck was being driven at a high speed to to make up for the time lost due to traffic. When the truck reached near Ring Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell off the flyover," the officer said. The family members of the truck driver have been informed about the incident, police said.