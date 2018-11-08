One dead, 41 hurt as bus falls in gorge in Una: Police

Shimla, Nov 8 (PTI) One person was killed and at least 41 others were injured Thursday when the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge at Polian Beet under Haroli police station in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, the police said. All the victims belonged to Hoshiarpur district in Punjab and were returning home after paying obeisance at their ancestors' place Gondpur Banehara in Himachal Pradesh, said Una Superintendent of Police Diwakar Sharma.All victims have been evacuated, he said adding 29 of them were admitted to a hospital in Mahilpur of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab while 12 others were treated at a hospital in Haroli. PTI DJI RAXRAX