One dead, 45 injured as bus falls into gorge in HP

Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) One person was killed and 45 more injured when a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Kullu district Thursday, police said.The accident took place near Shalang village in Lag Valley of Kullu, they said.Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri and Sub Divisional Magistrate Anurag Chandra Sharma were at the spot of the accident, an official spokesperson said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a regional hospital.The family of the deceased was provided Rs 40,000 as interim relief by the district administration, he added. PTI DJI IJT