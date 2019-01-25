One dead, 7 injured in mishaps in J&K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) A man died and seven others including a policeman were injured in two separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the police said Friday.A person died and four others were injured when their car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on Ramban-Gool road near Dharamkund, they said.In a separate accident, an assistant sub-inspector of the traffic police and two civilians were injured in a landslide in Anokhi area of the district, they said.The injured were hospitalised, the police said. PTI CORR AB MAZ RHL