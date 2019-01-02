One dead, 7 missing as boat capsizes in Odisha

Paradip (Odisha), Jan 2 (PTI) A woman died and seven others of a picnic party were missing as a boat capsized in river Mahanadi in Odisha's Kendrapara district Wednesday, official sources said. The incident took place when the mechanised boat carrying 10 persons capsized in the Mahanadi river Wednesday evening, said Kendrapara collector Dasarathy Satpathy."One body has been recovered and seven others (are) missing. The fire brigade personnel and members of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have rushed to the spot for rescue operation," Satpathy added.The deceased was identified as Prabati Swaim, who along with the other victims-- hailing from Kujang area in Jagatsinghpur district-- were returning after a picnic at the Light House at Hukitola on the occasion of New Year.The official further said that the rescue operation may be affected due to darkness and intense cold in the area. PTI COR AAM SKN RG RHL