One dead after consuming spurious liquor in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 21 (PTI) One person died and another fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Miranpur town here, police said Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening. Police have registered a case against two liquor shop owners -- Tillu and Gullu, SP (Rural) Alok Sharma said, adding that efforts were underway to nab them. Meanwhile, the deceased's family and neighbours staged a dharna here demanding immediate arrest of the two liquor shop owners.