One dead as truck hits Delhi-bound bus in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) One person was killed and at least a dozen others were injured on Thursday when a Delhi-bound truck from Bihar hit a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said. The accident occurred near Korekalyan village on the Lucknow-Agra expressway when the truck rammed into the bus, they said. Roshan (40) died on the spot, the police said, adding those injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable. They said an investigation into the matter is on.