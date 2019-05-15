One dead in hit-and-run case in J-K's Kathua, accused driver arrested

Jammu, May 15 (PTI) One person was killed Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accused driver was arrested within an hour of the incident, they said. Sansar Singh, a resident of Pallad village, was hit by a rashly driven Punjab-bound load carrier at Kalibari on Jammu-Pathankot highway this morning, resulting in his death, a police official said. The driver sped away to escape the arrest, he said. All checkpoints along the route were alerted and one of the teams managed to intercept the vehicle near Kharote Morh and apprehended the erring driver, Balkar Singh of Punjab, the official said. PTI TAS AB RCJ