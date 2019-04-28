scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

One dead, two injured after car falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

Doda (J-K), Apr 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and two women were critically injured Sunday when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge here, police said. The accident occurred near Dunadi village in the district when the car was travelling from Gandoh to Doda on the Thathri-Kilhotran road, they said. The driver, Abdul Latief, lost control over the vehicle while passing a curve and the car rolled down the hill and fell on a mud house near the banks of a river, leaving him dead and critically injuring two passengers - Rozia Bano and Zohra Begum -- who were rushed to a hospital, police said. The roof of the mud-house suffered extensive damages in the mishap but its occupants escaped unhurt, an official said. PTI CORR TASMAZ MAZ CKCK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos