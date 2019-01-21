One dies after truck rams another in UP's Sant Kabirnagar district

Sant Kabirnagar (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) One person was killed and another seriously injured when the stone-laden truck they were travelling in rammed another in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabirnagar district early on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Mehdawal town when the vehicle ran into a stationary truck, police said, adding that the morning fog could have led to the accident. The cleaner of the truck, identified as Mohamad Imran (32), died on the spot while the driver was seriously injured and admitted to hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Aasit Kumar said. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination. PTI COR SAB MAZ MINMIN