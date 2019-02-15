One gets life term for murdering two people in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A local court sentenced on Friday a man to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case here.District sessions judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori has also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Raj Singh after holding him guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.According to the district government counsel, two people were shot dead by the accused over a money dispute at Nojal village under the Bhawan police station area on November 14, 2000. PTI CORR DPBDPB