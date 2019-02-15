scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

One gets life term for murdering two people in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A local court sentenced on Friday a man to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case here.District sessions judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Raj Singh after holding him guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.According to the district government counsel, two people were shot dead by the accused over a money dispute at Nojal village under the Bhawan police station area on November 14, 2000. PTI CORR DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos