One held for killing man over monetary dispute

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person from whom he had borrowed money in Dwarka's Chhawla last month, police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Than Singh, a resident of Najafgarh, they said. On August 26, police got information that one Dinesh (38) was shot dead in Chhawla. The wife of Dinesh informed police about the incident at around 5 pm and said that her husband was present at home and at about 3:40 pm, one Than Singh, to whom he had lent Rs 5 lakh, came there demanding Rs 1 lakh more, a senior police officer said. Dinesh refused to give him more money, following which an argument broke out between them and Singh fired at him at around 4:20 pm and fled the spot, they said. "During investigation, police got a tip-off on Sunday that Singh has come to Delhi from Mumbai and would visit New Delhi Railway Station in the evening, following which a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed at around 7 pm," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). Interrogation revealed that Singh had borrowed money from many persons to spend on his girlfriends. He had taken Rs 5 lakh from Dinesh and paid the amount in monthly installments. He had again borrowed Rs 60,000 from Dinesh, police said. On August 26, he called Dinesh and offered him Rs 60,000 to clear the borrowed money, but was asked to pay Rs 75,000. Dinesh allegedly threatened Singh and asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh till 12 pm and if he failed, he had to pay Rs 1 lakh per hour. Singh came back at around 3:40 pm and offered Rs 1 lakh which Dinesh refused, they said. Later, when Dinesh was going to washroom, he was shot in the head by Singh, who fled the spot, police said. Police recovered Rs 15,000 from him, they added. PTI NITCK