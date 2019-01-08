One held in UP for derogatory remarks against Modi, Yogi

Sambhal (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A man was arrested here for posting a defamatory video on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said Tuesday.Tohit Salmani, a resident of Narauli area was arrested on Monday night, policestation in-charge of Baniyather, Sanjay Singh said.Following a complaint by one Mukim Singh, a case was registered against Salmani and further investigations are on, he added. PTI COR SAB MAZ RHL