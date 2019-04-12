One hospitalised after poll-related clash in Sikandrabad, case registered

Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) At least one person was hospitalised with injuries after a clash broke out between groups supporting Lok Sabha candidates from rival parties in Sikandrabad region here Thursday, officials said.The incident had taken place at Alipur village in Sikandrabad, which falls in Bulandshahr but is part of Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency that went to polls Thursday."Around half a dozen people were injured in the clash which also witnessed brickbats from both the sides due to an argument during the poll process," a police official said.A case has been registered at the Kakod police station under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.Security was beefed up in the area after the clash, police added.There were no other details available immediately.Meanwhile, polling was conducted across Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency on Thursday that witnessed a voter turnout of 62.7 per cent. Sikandrabad assembly segment registered a voter turnout of 62.5 per cent, according to poll officials. PTI KIS ABHABH