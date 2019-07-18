One killed, 11 injured in Poonch accident

Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) A man was killed and 11 others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skid and rolled down a slopping road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Thursday, officials said. "A Tata mobile vehicle, which was ferrying people to Sakhi Maidan to take part in a local festival, skid and rolled down a road in Salotri area," they said. One person Akbar died and 11 others were injured, they said. The injured were hospitalised at Mendhar, they said. Personnel from the Border Security Force's 168 battalion, road opening party of 39 Rastriya Rifles and locals sent the injured to the hospital. A case had been registered in this regard, they said. PTI AB INDIND