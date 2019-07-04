One killed, 2 injured in car-tractor collision in J-K's Udhampur

/R Udhampur, Jul 4 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured when two vehicles collided head-on in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. The collision took place between a car and a tractor around 2.40 pm at Sataini on Dhar road here, they said. The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, the officials said, adding the injured have been hospitalised. PTI Corr/AB AQS