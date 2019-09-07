One killed, 2 injured in Uttarakhand cloudburst

Pithoragarh, Sep 7 (PTI) An elderly man was killed and two women of his family were injured in a cloudburst in Timtia village of the district in the early hours of Saturday. A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot and leaving Dhani Devi (55) and Chandra Devi (70) injured, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said. Police, State Disaster Response Force and locals have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said, adding details are awaited. PTI CORR ALM CK