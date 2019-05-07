One killed, 20 injured in truck-car collision in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, May 7 (PTI) A man was killed and 20 others, including women, were injured in a collision between a car and mini-truck near Kamheda village on the Ganga canal road here Monday evening, police said. The deceased has been identified as Madan (50). The injured were shifted to a hospital. The victims were returning from a religious ceremony when the collision took place, police said. PTI CORR RDK RCJ