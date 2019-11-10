scorecardresearch
One killed, 30 injured as private bus overturns near Ambala city

Ambala, Nov 10 (PTI) A woman was killed and 30 other passengers were injured on Sunday when a private bus carrying them overturned on AmbalaHisar Highway near here, police said.Most of the 55 passengers belonged to Ambala city and they were coming from Kurukshetra after visiting a holy shrine there, police said.When the bus was nearing Ambala city, it overturned at Maher Chowk while negotiating a turn.Five seriously injured were referred to PGIMER at Chandigarh while rest were admitted to civil hospital at Ambala city, police said. PTI Cor SUN RCJ

