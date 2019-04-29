One killed, 7 injured as bus hits car

/R Muzaffarnagar, Apr 29 (PTI) One person was killed and seven others were injured when their car was hit by a roadways bus in Khatauli near here, police said. They accident took place Sunday evening on Delhi-Dehradun national highway, they said. The deceased has been identified as Dharav, 30, police said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, they said. Police said a case has been registered against the driver of the bus. PTI Corr AQSAQS