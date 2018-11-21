scorecardresearch
One killed, 7 injured in bus accident in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) One person was killed and seven others were injured when two buses collided on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway here due to dense fog, police said Wednesday.The accident took place at about 2 am in the Khorbar area due to dense fog. A bus hit the rear side of another, they said.Most of the passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident. Villagers rushed to the accident spot after hearing a loud noise and informed police.Police rushed the injured people to a hospital and sent the body of a driver of one of the buses for postmortem. PTI CORR ABN GVS

