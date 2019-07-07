One killed, 9 injured as two cars collide in Khatauli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A man was killed Sunday and nine others including two women were injured after two cars collided in Khatauli area in the district, police said.The accident took place on Ganga canal road near Dhudhli village under Khatauli police station, they said. Occupant of one of the car, Ghaziabad resident Sandeep (30) died on the spot while three others with him were critically injured, the police said.The six occupants of the other car who were en route to Haryana's Palwal from Haridwar were also injured. All the nine injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added. PTI CORR MAZ RCJ