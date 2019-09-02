One killed, another injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Kullu

Shimla, Sept 2 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured when the Bolero car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Kullu district, police said on Monday. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Girdhari Lal, a resident of Kanda village. Police said Lal died on the spot. The vehicle fell into the gorge at Nimal in Anni tehsil at about 1.30 am, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.The injured has been identified as Govind Singh, a resident of Chakali village. He has been admitted at Anni hospital, the SP added.Based on Govind's complaint, a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. PTI DJI TDSTDS