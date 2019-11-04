One killed, another injured in group clash over sand mining in village near Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Nov 4 (PTI) A man was killed and another injured in a group clash early on Monday over sand mining in a village near here, said police.Station House Officer Balraj Singh of Jodhpur's Rajeev Gandhi Nagar police station said the clash took place on late night intervening Sunday and Monday at Salodi village in the district in which villager Mahendra Singh Khabda died and another person from the rival group, Raies, suffered gunshot injuries.Singh said police got the information early today that a person, injured in the clash, has been a admitted to a hospital here in Jodhpur following which the police reached there at the night itself. At the hospital, Salodi village resident Mehboob Ali told police that his nephew Raies was injured in the clash over the sand mining rights, said Singh.The other person, Khabda, died in another hospital here during the treatment, said Singh, adding the police came to know of the death after villagers held a demonstration there following the death of the man. The police sent the body from that hospital to a government hospital for post-mortem, said Singh, adding the body was handed over to the family members of the deceased. The police has registered two separate cases pertaining to the incident and is investigating them, the SHO added.PTO CORR RAXRAX