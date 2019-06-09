One killed as car falls into ditch in UP

Bhadohi, Jun 9 (PTI) A man was killed after his car fell into a 10-foot-deep ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday night, when Rohit Sahu (19), a resident of Jaunpur, was returning after attending a marriage function here, they said.Sahu was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He lost control over the car at Modh area of the district, following which the vehicle fell into a 10-foot-deep ditch, the police said.He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, they said, adding that the body of the deceased had been sent for a post mortem examination. PTI CORR NAV DIVDIV