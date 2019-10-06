One killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Kangra '

scorecardresearch
Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) A man died after a car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Sunday, a district official said. The deceased has been identified as Sushil Kumar, a resident of Suhana village in Ramshehar tehsil of Solan district, he added. The car fell into the gorge near Harnota Road in Jawali subdivision and the body was sent to the Nurpur Civil Hospital, he added. PTI DJI PTI RDKRDK

