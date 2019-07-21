One killed as fire erupts in Mumbai building; 14 rescued

(Eds: Updating with fresh details) Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in a four-storey residential building located behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel here on Sunday, leaving one person dead and injuring two, including a fireman, officials said. Fourteen people, including some senior citizens, were rescued from the Churchill Chamber building where the blaze erupted shortly after noon, they said. "The fire brigade got a call around 12.17 pm about the blaze in the ground plus four-storey building, located on the Merry Weather Road, following which fire fighters rushed to the spot and managed to rescue 14 people with the help of ladders," a fire official said, adding that it was a level-2 fire. As smoke engulfed the entire premises, some of those rescued complained of breathing problems and were treated in a state-run hospital, he said. The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Shyam Aiyar, a resident of the building, police said. Another resident, Yusuf Poonamwala (50) was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital while the injured fireman, Burmal Patil (29), was discharged after treatment, a police official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said. The flames were put out completely around 4 pm with the help of four fire engines and as many water tankers, the fire official said, adding that the rescue operation is over now. PTI DC VT GK NSK CK