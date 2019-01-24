One killed as mine roof collapses during illegal mining

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) Jan 24 (PTI) One person was killed when the roof of a mine collapsed during illegal mining at Kapasara open cast mines of Mugma area of the Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL), officials said Thursday.Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner A Dodde and ECL Mugma area General Manager, Sadanand Suman, said the incident took place on Wednesday leaving one person dead.However, unofficial sources claimed that more than half a dozen people were trapped during the illegal mining.The body of the trapped man was brought out from the debris but his identity is yet to be established, the officials said, adding after the recovery of the body the coal company suspended rescue operation in the mines.The SDM has been directed to file a murder case against the ECL general manager and management of the outsourcing company involved in the mining since their security was not up to the mark, the deputy commissioner told reporters here Thursday.Mines Inspector Pintu Kumar lodged an FIR at the Nirsa Police Station against the ECL GM, Kapasara Colliery Project officers, Mugma area manager and outsourcing company officers in connection with the incident. PTI CORPVR RG DVDV