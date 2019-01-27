One killed as two trucks collide

Lucknow, Jan 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old driver was killed Sunday as his truck rammed into another from behind on Shaheed Path under Vibhutikhand police station area here.SHO Rajesh Dwivedi said, "The accident took place at around 5.30 am, when a Bihar-bound truck carrying edible oil rammed into another truck, plying ahead of it and carrying gravel." The driver of the Bihar-bound truck died on the spot, said the SHO, identifying the victim as Khalid, a resident of Alwar in RajasthanDwivedi said the accident took place as the truck plying ahead of the victim's vehicle suddenly changed its lane, veering off to its right.He added that a case has been registered in this regard and investigations are going on. PTI NAV RAXRAX