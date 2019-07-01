One killed as wall collapses at construction site in Noida

Noida (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A 33-year-old labourer died, while three others were injured on Monday after a mud wall collapsed at an under-construction building here, police said.The construction work was underway in C Block of commercial hub Sector 62 and the incident was reported around 9 am, a police official said.The deceased has been identified as Ram Lakhan, a native of Shahjahanpur district, while Ravinder, Veerpal and Rajkumar all from Badaun were injured in the incident, said Pankaj Rai, Station House Officer of Sector 58 police station."Immediately after the mud all collapsed on them, all four workers were rushed to a private hospital, where Ram Lakhan succumbed to the injuries, while others are under treatment," Rai said.He said police have not received any compliant in the matter. PTI KIS SOMSOM