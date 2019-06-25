One killed due to electrocution in UP village

Ballia (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) One person was killed due to electrocution in Hardia Lakhwalia village in Sikandarpur area when a high tension electricity wire fell on him, police said Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when Ramchandra Rajbhar (48) and others were sitting under a tree, they said. While Rajbhar died on the spot, two others were injured in the incident. PTI CORR ABN RHL