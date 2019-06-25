scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

One killed due to electrocution in UP village

Ballia (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) One person was killed due to electrocution in Hardia Lakhwalia village in Sikandarpur area when a high tension electricity wire fell on him, police said Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday when Ramchandra Rajbhar (48) and others were sitting under a tree, they said. While Rajbhar died on the spot, two others were injured in the incident. PTI CORR ABN RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos