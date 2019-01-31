One killed, nine injured in bus-truck collision in UP

Sambhal, Jan 31 (PTI) One person was killed and nine others injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said on Thursday.The incident took place on Wednesday night at Narora turn under Gannaur police station, they said.A bus from Badaun bus depot collided with the truck, said Gamleshwar Biltoria, circle officer, Gannaur.The truck driver Daal Chand (34) died on the spot andnine bus passengers were injured, he said.Three of the injured are in a serious condition and have been referred to Aligarh Hospital, Biltoria said. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV