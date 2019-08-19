One killed over old enmity in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota, Aug 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead while another suffered critical injuries on Monday after they were attacked by a group of men in Baran city allegedly over a past enmity, police said. Shareek and Abdul Quadir (23), residents of Baran city, suffered critical chest and head injuries after they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and shots fired by about five to seven accused at Anjuman Circle, Baran city police station SHO Rajendra Meena said. Shareek was rushed to Baran district hospital from where he was referred to another facility in Kota. He, however, succumbed to bullet injuries on the way to hospital in Kota late on Monday evening, police said. Quadir is undergoing treatment at Baran district hospital, they said. The accused fled the spot. A case was registered against them and three of them have been identified as Shaharukh, Sarfaraj and Kala Gatta, police said. The post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday morning, they said. Initial probe revealed the incident might be fallout of some past enmity between the two groups, SHO Meena said efforts are on to nab the remainig accused. PTI CORR CK