One killed, seven injured as two groups clash following dispute over purchase of eggs

Prataparh (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) One person was killed and seven others injured in a clash between two groups following a dispute over purchase of eggs, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday evening when Mohd Israel (50), an egg seller and Irfan had dispute while purchasing eggs, they said. The two groups clashed with sticks and rods, police said. Eight persons belonging to both the factions were injured in the incident and were rushed to a hospital. Israel died during treatment, police said.The police have lodged an FIR in this connection and is probing the matter. PTI CORR ABN TDSTDS