One killed, six injured in clashes in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 5 (PTI) One person was killed and six others were injured after members of two communities clashed at Chatela village here, police said Tuesday.The clash broke out after two men -- Rajkumar and Shavaiz -- entered into an argument following a quarrel between their children, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Alok Sharma, said.On Monday evening, members of the two groups attacked each other with sticks, leaving six injured and one dead, police said.Rajkumar was declared dead at a hospital here. The injured are undergoing treatment at the health facility, they said.Two people have been arrested and a search has been launched to nab the remaining accused, Sharma said.Police personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incident, the officer said. PTI CORR ANBANB

