One killed, three hurt as trailer-truck rams into tempo in UP

Amethi (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when their tempo was rammed by a speeding trailer truck near the Gauriganj Kotwali on Thursday, police said.The deceased, Vijay (25), and the three injured men were on their way to a local market to sell their agriculture produce when their tempo was hit by the trailer truck, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramraj said.While Vijay was killed on the spot, the three injured men were admitted to the district hospital with serious injuries, he added. PTI CORR SAB RC

