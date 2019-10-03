One killed, three injured in road accident

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 3 (PTI) A worker was killed and three others sustained injuries when two bikes collided with each other near in Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli, police said on Thursday. The accident took place near Ladpur on Wednesday, they said. According to police, the incident took place when deceased Satbir (37) was on his way home on a bike with one Bhola. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. PTI CORR RDKRDK