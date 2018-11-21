One killed, two injured in accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 21 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was killed and two of her family members were injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding canter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.The incident took place at the Kandhla-Kairana road on Tuesday evening, they said.The canter driver fled the spot after the accident and the injured were rushed to a hospital, the police said. PTI CORR DIVDIV