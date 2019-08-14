One killed, two injured in scuffle in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was killed and two of his friends were injured in a scuffle between two groups in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Shubham Srivastav, a resident of Anand Parbat locality. He was a student of Class XI, they said.According to a senior officer, police received information about the scuffle around 9 pm on Tuesday, following which a team was dispatched to the spot."Srivastav was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and police are trying to nab the accused, who are absconding. The body has been sent to RML Hospital for autopsy," the officer said.His friends, Shubham Gupta and Lokesh, are undergoing treatment, he said.When the two groups met in Patel Nagar on Tuesday night, a heated argument broke out between them. One of the accused took out a knife and attacked Srivastav and his friends, the police said.Srivastav sustained a knife injury on his chest and collapsed on the spot, they said.The accused persons fled from the spot after the incident, they added.The reason behind the scuffle is yet to be ascertained, the police said.The accused have been identified and several teams have been formed to nab them, they said. PTI NIT NIT DIVDIV