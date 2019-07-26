One must experiment irrespective of personal style: Kriti Sanon

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Kriti Sanon says even though she is 'moody dresser' she believes in being open to new choices.Kriti, who turned showstopper for designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika at FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Thursday, said, for her, comfort is key."I'm very moody. There are days when I really don't want to make an effort and want to be comfortable in a T-shirt and shorts For me, comfort comes first," she told reporters at the post-show conference."I also feel that no matter what your personal style is, you should be willing to experiment. Try something new because unless you do that, you'll not know what suits you," she added.The actor walked for the couturiers' collection, 'Renaissance Muse', inspired by their recent trip to the Italian city of Florence.Kriti was dressed in a raw silk muted beige lehenga with dull pink tulle dupatta, which was based on the ceiling frescoes and architectural details of the Renaissance period, and a one-shoulder puffed-sleeve blouse.She completed the look with open wavy hair and a pearl-kundan choker.The actor, whose film "Arjun Patiala" releases on Friday, said walking the ramp at ICW was a "nostalgic" moment for her."It was very nostalgic for me to walk for the India Couture Week. While I was coming, I realised I have walked down these escalators many, many times. I used to come here for fittings, rehearsals and make-up."I have walked for Shyamal and Bhumika very long back when I was a model. I always love their collections. What I'm wearing is really comfortable. I could even dance in it. I was having a blast at the ramp. I feel when you're wearing something that's comfortable and makes you look beautiful; you just own the garment rather than the garment owning you," she said.Bhumika called Kriti "the modern woman" of today, who symbolised the collection aptly."She is adventurous and well-travelled yet rooted in tradition, therefore a perfect fit for the collection," the one-half of the designer duo said.Shyamal reflected upon how sustainability is an important element of their brand."We have been a sustainable brand from the start. All our products are biodegradable. Sustainability is in the DNA of 'Shyamal & Bhumika'," he said.The spectators were lured into the spectacle curated by the designers the show opened with the models sitting in an Italian theatre's audience gallery watching the opera and enjoying the passionate, emotive art form. As the music picked up pace, the models started sashaying down the ramp.The clothing line comprises bridal couture, men's sherwani jackets, bias skirts with cholis, shararas, kalidaar panelled lehengas, trendy shoulder baring blouses, structures jackets, saris in sheer organzas, asymmetric hemlines, signature cowl dresses, trailing kalidaars, exquisitely crafted veils, peplum tops, poet sleeves, georgettes and translucent tulle."A lot of Vatican effect has been given to the embroidery. Shimmer, sparkle and sequins with glass pipes and different shades of pinks, blues and ivory have been used," Bhumika said.The ICW runs through Sunday, July 28. PTI RDS SHDSHD