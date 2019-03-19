One of 7 kidnapped Indians returns home from Afghanistan

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Ten months after being kidnapped in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, one of the seven Indian nationals has safely returned to India, the External Affairs Ministry said Monday. It said India continued to work closely with the Afghan government for the safe and early return of the remaining six Indian nationals. "We are grateful to Government of Afghanistan for their support in securing the release and repatriation of the Indian national," the MEA said. The seven Indian engineers were kidnapped by Taliban militants in the restive northern Baghlan province on May 6 last year. The Indian engineers of KEC International, an RPG group company, were working on a project for the construction of a power sub-station in the country. India has been carrying reconstruction activities in the war-torn country. It has already provided at least USD 2 billion aid to Afghanistan. PTI MPB AAR