One of the least likeable characters: Harrelson on playing himself in 'Lost in London'

London, Feb 27 (PTI) Woody Harrelson says playing himself in "Lost in London" was "one of the least likable characters" he ever took up.The 2017 film, written and directed by Harrelson, recounted an infamous 2002 incident when he had landed in jail for breaking the ashtray in a taxi after a heavy night-out drinking in a London club.In an interview with Metro, the 57-year-old actor described the one-shot film, which was broadcast live into cinemas, as "wonderfully liberating"."This is probably one of the least likable characters I've ever played and I'm playing me. So I wish I had made some reason to like him a little more," Harrelson said."I gotta say it was something so wonderfully liberating about everything working out. You get a shot at redemption. It's a pretty glorious thing because what it taught me, and what the theme of the movie is, is that you've gotta feel pretty lucky for what you have you know? I was made aware of how lucky I was and hopefully I haven't taken it lightly since then," he added.